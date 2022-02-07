Those who ordered firing on Ram devotees talking about Ram Temple today: Javadekar

BJP LEADER Prakash Javadekar on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that it was strange that those who allegedly ordered firing on devotees of Lord Ram are today claiming that they will build the Ram Temple faster.

“A fellow (member) said they will build the Ram Temple more quickly. It is strange that those who issued orders of shooting on devotees of Lord Ram are talking about the Ram Temple today,” the former Union minister said during the discussion in Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

He was referring to the firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya during the tenure of the Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

Javadekar also took a dig at Congress, as he referred to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s address.

Javadekar said Kharge in his speech referred to the erstwhile National Advisory Council chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and said the Manmohan Singh led UPA government implemented all its suggestions. He said this statement by Kharge proves who was the de-facto Prime Minister at the time.

Kharge objected to this, asking Javadekar not to misinterpret his remarks. He said he was referring to the Food Security Act, which was implemented by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after intense discussions in the UPA, after its then chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the Act was needed.

BJP’s Rakesh Sinha also lashed out at Congress, accusing it of ignoring the contributions of freedom struggle icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose and remembering and praising only three or four “martyrs”.

He said the BJP government by installing Bose’s statue is not trying to belittle anybody’s role in history but is trying to make history all-inclusive and keeping it alive. “And you don’t like this inclusiveness,” he said in his address.

Sinha also accused the Congress of adopting a friendly attitude towards China. He claimed the Congress had inked a “written agreement” with the Communist Party of China in 2008 and argued that the Congress’s manifesto all these years has been silent about the territory India lost to China in the 1962 war.