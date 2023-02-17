Those who generate waste will bear cost: NGT on garbage generation in Delhi

Whoever generates the waste will have to bear the cost and compensation will be determined, National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted while hearing a matter on waste generation and treatment in Delhi.

In October last year, the NGT had imposed an environmental compensation amount of Rs 900 crore on the NCT of Delhi for the unprocessed waste lying at the three landfills in the city. The Delhi government had filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the order that imposed this amount.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who appeared via video conference before the Principal Bench of the NGT on Thursday, said the Government of India is ready to provide 80% of Rs 1,192 crore for biomining and solid waste management. He said that this would amount to Rs 950 crore from the Government of India and Rs 240 crore from the Government of Delhi.

In response, Justice Goel said: “We are not concerned with the Government of India today. Whatever be their funding system, under the Constitution, it is your responsibility. Wherever you get it, either you get it from people or you get it from heavens or you get it from somewhere else…we are not going into any other arrangements…whoever generates the waste has to bear the cost.”

Justice Goel had noted during the hearing that there has to be a serious change in approach, “serious action is required,” and storing of wet waste can be very harmful to human health.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti who was also present via video conference told the tribunal that 11,000 tonnes of waste is being generated daily and around 3000 tonnes per day is being sent to landfills. This prompted the bench to point out that legacy waste (old waste lying at the Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla landfills) is not reducing but being added to. Justice Goel said: “Your stand that legacy waste has reduced…actually legacy waste is adding.”

Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal said the position at present “is very severe” with waste being added to legacy waste every day. “These figures are much higher compared to several States in the country. Very huge quantity of sewage is getting added to the Yamuna River. This is polluting in a very large way. What you are proposing to do immediately because it is virtually an emergency like condition,” he said.

In response, the Chief Secretary said: “We are very confident that by mid of next year, we will be able to remove the legacy waste…”

With regard to the treatment of sewage, Justice Goel noted that only 22% of the total sewage generated is being treated as per standards. A Senthil Vel, expert member on the bench, had also pointed out that despite spending so much money on sewage treatment plants, the water that is treated does not meet the norms. He had then asked if after primary treatment, the low-lying areas of the Yamuna floodplain can be used for bioremediation of water.

The Chief Secretary has also informed the tribunal on a possible scheme to take treated water to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. “We have already started working for developing a scheme to take this treated water to the Asola Wildlife (sanctuary). We can treat this water and the excess water which is there in the rainy season from the river Yamuna can be taken to the Asola area for recharging the groundwater. But this is under a very preliminary stage, we are working with experts including IIT Roorkee and the Central Ground Water Board,” he said.