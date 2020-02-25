Those sitting on protests to blame for violence in Delhi: Kapil Mishra

Protesters raise slogans near Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Protesters raise slogans near Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

As calls to initiate action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra were made after violence broke out in various parts of Northeast Delhi on Monday, the leader said he was not to blame for any of the violence that took place on Sunday or Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Mishra had held a protest march against the anti-CAA sit-in under the Jafrabad Metro station, where one carriageway was blocked by protesters. Mishra had given police three days to clear the protest, failing which they would “not listen to police either”.

Responding to a tweet by L-G Anil Baijal, AICC national spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee sought Mishra’s arrest Monday.

Mishra, however, told The Indian Express that he had gone to Maujpur on Sunday as people had started blocking roads. “I did not say anything provocative… had I not gone, things may have gone out of control,” he said.

Asked about Monday’s violence, Mishra said: “Those who have been sitting on protests are behind it. They have done this because of the Trump rally. This is orchestrated… It may not have been one sided but was initiated by those on the roads.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hinted at a conspiracy: “What happened all of a sudden, when negotiations were on, that they came on roads… this is to malign the country’s image.”

