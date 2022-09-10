scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

This year, Ghaziabad to witness an ‘all-women-led’ Durga Puja

The event, 'Ananya Nari', organised by Shalimar Garden Mahila Sewa Samiti, between October 1 and 5, members of the Samiti said, will be a complete 'nari shakti initiative'.

According to Papri Chakraborty, president of the Samiti, the executive committee consists of 25 women.

Ghaziabad will be the host to an all-women-led Durga Puja to be organised this year, with priestesses and drummers from Kolkata.

The event, ‘Ananya Nari’, organised by Shalimar Garden Mahila Sewa Samiti, between October 1 and 5, members of the Samiti said, will be a complete ‘nari shakti initiative’. The event will include various cultural events, as well as bhandara and prasad distribution, by women executive members of the Samiti. There are more than 40 women in the Samiti, and while the majority are from Shalimar Garden, the others are residents of Delhi and Noida.

According to Papri Chakraborty, president of the Samiti, the executive committee consists of 25 women. “From the beginning, we have seen that men have been at the helm of organising Durga Puja events. Whether it is the organisation of the puja or conducting the puja itself, it is the men who are at the forefront with the women being
relegated to taking care of things like cooking. For the first time, women will be helming the entire event with four priestesses and two drummers who will be arriving from Kolkata,” Chakraborty said.

A teacher of 30 years, Chakraborty has been the principal of Noida’s Fortune World School at Sector 105 since 2014. She and four-five teachers have made it a mission to increase the participation of women not just for this event but for future events that they intend to organise. “Everyone can participate in this Durga Puja devoid of caste, gender or religion. Anybody can come and make bhog (prasad) for Ma Durga. Initially, it was difficult to find acceptance, but gradually a lot of women joined this samiti and are working towards making this a success,” she said, adding that most of the members are teachers or involved in the profession including the priestesses who will be participating.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alivePremium
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive
More from Delhi

Their spouses, meanwhile, are preparing to lend a hand. According to D D Biswas, husband of Gargi Biswas, a member of the executive committee, supporting his wife to ensure the smooth organisation of ‘Ananya Nari’ is of utmost importance. The event will be organised at a banquet hall in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, with pujas between 7 am and 10 am every day followed by other functions. The samiti will distribute prasad/bhandara/langar, members said. Professional artists from Kolkata and also from adjoining areas will enthral the audience during the evening time, they added.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 08:18:33 am
Next Story

Hochul declares polio state of emergency for New York

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

After the Queen’s passing
Explained

After the Queen’s passing

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness
Bollywood Rewind

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Premium
King Charles names William and Kate the Prince, Princess of Wales

King Charles names William and Kate the Prince, Princess of Wales

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

Premium
Risky for me to participate in National Games: Neeraj Chopra

Risky for me to participate in National Games: Neeraj Chopra

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement