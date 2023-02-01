This year, Delhi witnesses coldest January since 2013

This year, Delhi recorded its coldest January in about a decade, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The average minimum temperature in January this year was 6.6 degree Celsius.

This is the lowest average for the month since 2013 when Delhi experienced a slightly lower figure of 6.1 degree Celsius. Last year, the average minimum temperature in January was 8.2 degree, while it was 7 degree in 2021 and 8 degree in 2020.

This year, Delhi also recorded eight cold wave days in January, which is also the highest number for the month in at least a decade. Going by data available from 2012 onwards, this was the highest number of cold wave days for the city in January.

The average maximum temperature in January this year was 19.7 degree Celsius, which is higher than the average for the past three years. The average maximum temperature in January last year was 18 degree, while it was 19.2 degree in 2021 and 19.5 degree in 2020.

With fewer western disturbances affecting Delhi, the city also saw fewer rainy days this January, with just one rainy day that brought all of the month’s normal amount of rainfall. In contrast, there were six rainy days each in January 2022 and 2020, and five such days in January 2021.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was around 8.6 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature could be around 20 degree. Clear skies and strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph are expected on Wednesday.

Clear skies are also likely to persist over the rest of the week and the maximum temperature is likely to rise to around 23 degree Celsius over the weekend.