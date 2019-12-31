Delhi: This winter, power demand breaks 118-year-old record

As per the statement, 1,700 MW of power is available from long-term sources with the company, which will enable it to meet the demand. (Representational Image) As per the statement, 1,700 MW of power is available from long-term sources with the company, which will enable it to meet the demand. (Representational Image)

The capital recorded the highest peak winter demand of 5,298 MW this December, breaking a 118-year-old record, BSES and Tata Power-DDL (TPDDL) said in statements Monday. Last year’s peak demand on the day was 4,472 MW, said the BSES. Delhi is witnessing the second coldest December since 1901.

TPDDL’s peak winter demand also peaked at 1,541 MW, and BSES’s at 3,297 MW. Previously, Delhi’s peak demand was 4,800 MW — and 1,433 MW in TPDDL areas— in January 2019.

As per the statement, 1,700 MW of power is available from long-term sources with the company, which will enable it to meet the demand.

Both discoms use advanced techniques and avenues such as ‘banking’, ‘reserve shutdown’, power exchange’ and ensure sufficient ‘spinning reserves’ to dispose of surplus power.

In case of any unforeseeable contingency, they will buy short-term power from the exchange, which is available at economical rates ranging from Rs 1-4 crore during winter months, said the statements.

“At Tata Power-DDL we are fully committed to ensure warm and safe winters to our consumers, we have made surplus power arrangements over and above the expected peak demand to cater to contingencies. Besides this, we are using a mix of technologies such as hotline washing using water jets and also techniques such as AI & Machine Learning for better load forecasting to provide reliable power supply,” said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL.

A BSES spokesperson said, “Domain expertise provided by IMD-POSCO also helps. These help discoms build advanced models, which leads to high accuracy planning and saving of man-hours and cost.”

