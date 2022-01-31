This January, Delhi mostly shivered during day time

DELHI EXPERIENCED shivering cold conditions mostly during the day time hours all through this January. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the average monthly maximum temperature reported at Safdarjung was 18 degrees Celsius for January this year.

A cold day, according to the IMD, is when the maximum temperature falls below 16 degrees along the plains of north India. During cold day conditions, the sunlight remains limited, thus adding to the higher chill factor experienced by people. January this year is only the third time since 1951 when the average monthly maximum temperature has fallen to 18 degrees.

As per IMD data, in the last 72 years, January 2003 reported similar cold day conditions over Delhi when the average monthly maximum temperature was 17.6 degrees, the lowest ever. In recent times, January 2015 recorded 18 degrees, thus tying with this year.

Persistent presence of low-level clouds kept the sun’s rays cut off during the daytime. This, besides the availability of moisture along the Indo-Gangetic plains for several days, kept Delhi’s skies without sunlight. Such a long spell was reported between January 11 – 21, also coinciding with a period when there were no active western disturbances affecting northern India.

This January, Delhi witnessed nine ‘cold days’, with the lowest maximum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius recorded on January 26. So far, the maximum number of cold days over Delhi was reported in 2003 (19 days) followed by 2015 (11 days).