scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

In a first-of-its-kind security outreach to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort, the police have sought the cooperation of 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 5:58:01 am
Independence Day, Red Fort, kite-flying, Delhi Police, August 15, kite-flying day, Prime Minister's address to the nation, flag-hoisting ceremony, New DelhiKite-flying in Old Delhi on Independence day. (Express Archive)

THIS INDEPENDENCE Day, the skyline over Red Fort will be free of kites.

At least, that’s what the Delhi Police is aiming for on August 15, which is also the national capital’s unofficial kite-flying day.

In a first-of-its-kind security outreach to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort during the Prime Minister’s address to the nation and the flag-hoisting ceremony, the police have sought the cooperation of 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area to ensure a clear sky for about three hours that morning.

That’s not all.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...Premium
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
Also Read |Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments from Aug 5 to 15

The police in Delhi’s north district, where Red Fort is located, have also identified around 350 rooftop locations where their personnel will carry long bamboo sticks to snag stray kites. At one point, they had even planned to rope in skilled kite-flyers to snap the strings of others’ kites but that move was later shelved.

According to a senior police officer, the new Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, was briefed about the initiative when he sought a presentation about the force’s preparations for Independence Day hours after taking charge on Monday.

Also Read |Independence Day: 40 RPF personnel set out on bike rally from Hyderabad to Delhi

“Immediately, the north and central district DCPs, and DCP (security division), were asked to come with their presentations. They informed the police chief that they have identified all skilled kite-flyers of their area, and that they will keep them engaged from 6 am to 9 am on August 15,” the officer said.

“They also informed him that some skilled kite-flyers offered to stop other flyers also till 9 am,” the officer said.

Independence Day, Red Fort, kite-flying, Delhi Police, August 15, kite-flying day, Prime Minister's address to the nation, flag-hoisting ceremony, New Delhi The police in Delhi’s north district, where Red Fort is located, have also identified around 350 rooftop locations where their personnel will carry long bamboo sticks to snag stray kites. (Express Archive)

Another officer said prohibitory orders under IPC section 144 have been imposed on flying kites near Red Fort during the Independence Day function, with violators facing action under section 188 (disobedience of official orders).

In 2018, a stray kite fell near Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech and last year, another kite fell on a tree inside Red Fort during the ceremony — both were considered security lapses.

Also Read |As Independence Day nears, Pune citizens urged to buy ‘Made in India’ flags and shun those made in China

When contacted, DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they are engaging with kite-flyers, and taking the help of resident welfare associations and market welfare groups to prevent such instances. “We have met with these kite-flyers and they have assured their support. Along with them, we will also raise awareness about not flying kites on August 15 from 6 am to 9 am,” Kalsi said.

According to police data, 231 skilled kite-flyers have been identified in the north district. The central district police, meanwhile, are wrapping up surveys in their jurisdiction.

Also Read |Delhi: NDMC plans grand Independence Day celebrations

Mohammad Sharique (37), who stays in the Sadar Bazar area, told The Indian Express: “My younger brother is a regular kite-flyer but both of us have decided to help the police. We attended meetings at the Sadar Bazar police station along with other regular kite-flyers in our area. We discussed several strategies to stop others in our area from flying kites till 11 am on August 15. Initially, we were planning to use our kites to cut down other kites, but the idea was dropped by senior officers,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Delhi

Another regular, Mohammmad Salauddin (45), who works as electrician in the walled city area, said, “We have started making announcements in our localities to not engage in kite-flying on August 15. I have attended an all-India kite-flying in Bhopal… but we are now supporting the police.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 04:10:00 am

Most Popular

1

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

2

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

3

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

4

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
National Herald case

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

Govt gives nod to stronger climate targets for 2030

Govt gives nod to stronger climate targets for 2030

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Govt withdraws data protection Bill to bring revamped, refreshed regulation

Govt withdraws data protection Bill to bring revamped, refreshed regulation

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement