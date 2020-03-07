Third positive Covid-19 case from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

A national-level training session, attended by state-level officers, was held on Friday. Another such session on Covid-19 has been scheduled on March 9 for nodal officers and microbiologists from designated hospitals. A national-level training session, attended by state-level officers, was held on Friday. Another such session on Covid-19 has been scheduled on March 9 for nodal officers and microbiologists from designated hospitals.

Delhi’s department of health has traced over 200 contacts of the three cases that have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Delhi so far. Of these, 74 are from Delhi and 137 from other states. On Friday, the third positive case of Covid-19 was reported from Uttam Nagar. There are eight members in the family, including him, and samples of all have been collected and sent for testing.

Till date,1,35,343 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi Airport and placed under surveillance. On Friday, 5,011 passengers were screened at the airport by health officers. A total of five passengers were hospitalised on Friday — three at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and two at Safdarjung hospital.

A national-level training session, attended by state-level officers, was held on Friday. Another such session on Covid-19 has been scheduled on March 9 for nodal officers and microbiologists from designated hospitals.

“A state monitoring group (SMG) has been constituted, headed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, to review Covid-19 infection status at an hourly level and take necessary actions immediately. Public awareness messages regarding the virus through radio jingles is being aired on nine radio stations with a frequency of 60 spots per day,” said a senior health official.

The department has also asked people with suspected coronavirus not to travel in private cabs to the hospital. For this, a fleet of CATS ambulances have been earmarked to ferry suspected cases to designated hospitals. The total number of calls received by CATS stood at 23 on Friday. Of these, 12 patients were transferred to RML, and one each to Safdarjung Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The department has set up control rooms in 11 districts along with the central control room at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services in Karkardooma. The state control room in Karkardooma received 62 calls on Wednesday, 67 calls on Thursday and 41 on Friday.

Apart from this, the government has designated 25 hospitals in Delhi — 19 government and six private — to deal with the cases. Private hospitals like Action Balaji, Apollo, Max Super Speciality, St Stephen’s, BLK and Sir Ganga Ram have been designated by the government to provide treatment to patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.