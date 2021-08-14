Gautam Gambhir to open third ‘Jan Rasoi’ in Patparganj next week

The third outlet of Jan Rasoi (community kitchen), an initiative led by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir to give food at Rs 1, will start operations at Patparganj from next week.

Gambhir had launched the first such kitchen at Gandhi Nagar in December 2020 and the second one in New Ashok Nagar area two months back.

Gambhir said that a defunct garbage station has been converted into the kitchen with quality equipment. “The area, which was stinking and lying abandoned, is now being put to use for the community,” he added.

The facility will open on August 20, an aide of Gambhir said. Gambhir said his motive is to utilise similar government facilities which are vacant.

“I want to ensure that people of my constituency get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation. Many more such kitchens will be set up in the future,” the MP added.

He plans to open one such kitchen in each of the ten Vidhan Sabhas of Delhi.

The third Jan Rasoi will be serving the same food that is available at the other two —rice, lentils and vegetable curries.