Third minor accused of 6-year-old’s sexual assault traced to Bihar: Police

The girl was rushed to a hospital, officers said. The family said that the six-year-old is now home, stable.

Days after a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teens in Northeast Delhi, the third minor — who is absconding — has been traced to Bihar, police said.

According to the police, the other two minor boys, aged 10 and 13, were apprehended on January 19, a day after the incident, while the third, aged 14, was on the run.

“They (the accused and his family) allegedly fled to Bihar. We have sent multiple teams to locate them,” an officer said.

A narrow dark lane in Northeast Delhi houses the victim’s residence — a room without windows. In the same lane, another such room, now locked, is where one of the accused lives.