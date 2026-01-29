Third minor accused of 6-year-old’s sexual assault traced to Bihar: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teens in Northeast Delhi, the third minor — who is absconding — has been traced to Bihar, police said.
According to the police, the other two minor boys, aged 10 and 13, were apprehended on January 19, a day after the incident, while the third, aged 14, was on the run.
“They (the accused and his family) allegedly fled to Bihar. We have sent multiple teams to locate them,” an officer said.
A narrow dark lane in Northeast Delhi houses the victim’s residence — a room without windows. In the same lane, another such room, now locked, is where one of the accused lives.
“We shifted here seven months ago. Earlier, we lived in the lane opposite to this one. The other two boys used to be our neighbours then. They used to play with my eldest son who died a couple of years ago,” the girl’s father said. These two houses are also lying locked.
“On January 18, I dropped my daughter near our house. I then went to buy vegetables,” said the girl’s father.
The mother said: “She came and fainted in front of me. She was bleeding. After she regained consciousness, she told me that she fell down. The boy who lives next door, who arrived soon after she did, claimed that he had seen her falling.”
“We have known him for the last seven months. But he barely talked to my daughter,” the mother added.
When she insisted that her daughter told her how she fell, the child broke down. “She told me that the boy who arrived after her, and two others, promised to feed her chowmein. They had spotted her standing alone after her father left. She said they took her to the second floor of a nearby abandoned factory and assaulted her,” the mother said.
The family also claimed that she was gagged and beaten up before being assaulted. Officers said that they did find bloodstains and torn pieces of clothes at the site of the incident.
After the family approached the police to report the incident, the girl was rushed to a hospital.
The family said that the six-year-old is now home, stable.
“She could not walk for two days after the incident. Two of the boys are now with their families after they visited the Child Welfare Committee. Same will happen to the third after he is caught. Is this justice? They have committed a crime like adults. Why should they be dealt with as children?” the girl’s mother said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.