Third fire in less than a year at Mundka where 27 were killed in May

A fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mundka on Sunday where nearly 27 persons were charred to death last year in a massive fire, officials said. The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second and third floors of the CCTVs and router manufacturing and packing unit.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at 4.45 pm in the same building. Officers said the fire started from the second floor and spread to the third.

“It was a big fire. We sent six fire tenders to the spot and the firefighters worked tirelessly to control and douse it. The cooling operation lasted till at least 9 pm. Nobody was injured and the fire was doused,” said Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg.

“It’s a matter of investigation as to how the fire can break out at the same spot. The police must see this. The reason behind the fire is being ascertained,” added Garg.

Senior officers in the Delhi Police said that this is the third fire at the factory in a year. The second fire broke out last month.

“It was a small fire reported on December 14. We received the call around 7.25 pm and sent five fire tenders. The fire was doused by 8.15 pm,” said the officer.

Following the incident, a fire official said, “We suspect this happened either because some vagabond/thief camping there accidentally caused the fire or someone was trying to destroy evidence related to the May tragedy.”

Police sources said the fire from last year was “massive” and there could be sparks reigniting from time to time. However, the DFS denied the claims, saying the fire was properly doused and it was impossible to be reignited from the same spot.

As per the DFS, more than 16,518 fire incidents took place last year which led to 82 deaths and 722 people sustaining injuries.

On May 13 last year, a massive fire killed nearly 27 persons and left a dozen people injured. More than 20 charred bodies were recovered from the building, and over 150 firefighters worked all night to save those who were trapped on different floors of the office building. Only a few bodies were identified initially and others were sent to the forensic lab.