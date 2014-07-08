Third cut-off list declared, seats still up for grabs in popular courses at top colleges

Candidates look through lists at DU’s North Campus. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Many colleges may have closed admissions to popular courses, but students wishing to study at the Delhi University may still be in for a chance to make it to the varsity, as some top colleges still remain open for admission in the third cut-off list, which was released by the university on Monday.

While Gargi, Kirori Mal and Ramjas have closed admissions to many of their arts and commerce courses, others like Hindu, Hansraj Miranda House and SGTB Khalsa still remain open for admission in certain courses.

At Hansraj College, admissions are still open for admission in most courses like English Honours, Economics (Hons), History(Hons) and Bcom (Hons). Setting the cut-off percentage in the range of 96.75 – 98.75 for its BCom (Hons) — the highest percentage requirement in the 3rd list — cut-offs to get into the college still remain high.

Similarly at Hindu College, admissions are open in English, Philosophy, Economics, Sociology and Bcom Honours courses, with students requiring marks between 93-98.5 per cent to get admission.

Popular courses still figure in the third cut-off list of Lady Shri Ram College. For Economics, BCom and Mathematics, students now need one mark less in their best-of-four aggregate. The marker has been reduced by three marks (ie 75 per cent) for admission into honours course in English.

Some colleges have also re-opened admissions to courses that were closed in the second list. For example, IP college that had closed admissions for History (Hons) in the second list, have set a cut-off between 91 and 94 per cent for admission in the third list.

Kamla Nehru College, which had closed admission into its English Honours programme, has released a cut-off of 93.5- 96 per cent for admission.

Similarly, History(Hons) that was closed in Kirori Mal college’s third list, has been opened again with a percentage requirement between 90.5-97 per cent.

Barring Shaheed Bhagat Singh college, most evening colleges remain open for admission into most courses, with percentage requirement ranging from 60 to 90 per cent.

Cut-offs for admission into Computer Science (Hons) still remain high, with colleges like ARSD, Hansraj and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies commanding cut-off percentages of 91-96, 98.33 and 95 percent respectively.

Of the 35 colleges that offer Economics Honours, only 11 remain open for admission into Economics (H). While Political Science is closed at most colleges, English Honours is still on offer at 18 colleges in the University.

Seats have been filling up fast in other science courses like Mathematics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Only a handful of colleges are now offering these courses.

However, for honours programme in Physics, admissions are still on. Top north campus colleges like Hindu and Hansraj have come up with a third list for Physics.

In Sanskrit,all colleges except Hindu remained open for admission in the general category,with cut-offs as low as 40 per cent. The lowest cut-off requirement has been set for Punjabi by SGTB Khalsa with 38 per cent marks.

