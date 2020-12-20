Third Covid wave under control: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also mentioned that Delhi was the "first state to announce Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the kin of frontline workers succumbing to the virus". (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the third Covid wave in the capital was “under control”, pointing to the dipping positivity rate, death count and fewer active cases as compared to November.

While active cases had touched 45,000 in the capital last month, triggering a crisis of beds for seriously ill patients, there are around 12,000 active cases currently, he said.

The December 19 health bulletin put the number of active carriers of the infection in Delhi at 10,358.

The CM attributed the “improved situation” to increased testing, which helped isolate patients and prevented the transmission of the virus. On Saturday, Delhi carried out 87,330 tests, including 47460 through the more reliable RT-PCR method, which has a high degree of accuracy.

“In November, the positivity rate in Delhi was 15% which means that if we were testing a hundred people then around 15 people would come positive. Today, if we are testing a hundred people then only around one person is coming positive and the positivity rate is 1.3%. In the month of November, there was a day when the number of active cases touched 45,000 and today we have just 12,000 active cases. Today, Delhi has a recovery rate of 96.5%,” Kejriwal said, addressing a webcast.

Kejriwal said Saturday that the falling number of deaths was also a positive sign. “On November 19, at 131, Delhi had the highest number of deaths due to Covid and today there have been 37 deaths. This number will also go down and we are working on it,” he said.

The CM claimed some people had advised his government to “fraudulently improve Covid testing figures”. He also mentioned that Delhi was the “first state to announce Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the kin of frontline workers succumbing to the virus”.

“The first wave of this pandemic came to Delhi in the month of June when the number of cases started increasing and the number of deaths also increased. In the month of August and September, the national capital witnessed the second wave. Delhi witnessed the third wave of Covid pandemic in the month of October amid rise in pollution due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states,” he said.

“The citizens of Delhi took the situation very seriously and fought this battle against Covid as a war, and today I am very happy to say that due to their efforts, the third wave of Covid pandemic in the capital has also come under control… We never did any fraud for this. I want to salute the doctors, nurses and other Covid warriors,” he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the bed occupancy has come down to 3239, against 9522 on November 22. “Active cases are continually decreasing for a month. Though the third wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions,” Jain tweeted.

