Third accident involving DTC bus this month: Gig worker run over in West Delhi

A 22-year-old gig worker died after being run over by a DTC bus in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Wednesday morning — the third death this month in which a DTC bus was involved — triggering a protest by his family and neighbours, who blocked the road.

According to a police officer, the accident took place around 6.40 am near Ashok Park Metro station, opposite a petrol pump.

Sonu Verma, the deceased, was riding a battery-powered Freedom scooter when the bus brushed against him. His shirt got caught in the bus, causing him to fall, and the bus ran over him, police said.