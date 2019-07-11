Think local, monitor civic bodies’ work, Delhi BJP MPs told

Senior leaders of Delhi BJP have directed the city’s seven Lok Sabha MPs to work in tandem with the unit leaders and step up their intervention on “local issues”.

At a meeting with senior BJP leaders Monday, MPs were asked to monitor work done by the civic bodies in the city, said a party leader.

According to the senior leader, party feedback has pointed to a decline in the reputation of the civic bodies due to alleged corruption in its prominent departments. In such a scenario, the party does not want anti-incumbency in the corporation to come in the way of Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

The meeting went on for over three hours and included national vice-president and in-charge of Delhi BJP Shyam Jaju, national organisational secretary Ramlal, Delhi party chief Manoj Tiwari, MP Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay, Delhi unit general secretaries and Lok Sabha MPs from the city. Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan gave the meeting a miss.

Concerned over the party leadership not being “on the same page over common issues”, a senior leader said: “Tiwari suggested that leaders should voice differences within the party instead of airing them through media.”