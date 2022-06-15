Thieves cut ATM kiosk in Southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan, steal Rs 20 lakh

Unidentified men stole Rs 20 lakh after breaking into an ATM kiosk using a gas cutter in Southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan early Wednesday, said the police. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused, they added.

DCP (south-west) Manoj C said they came to know about the incident after they received a call from a local resident to the police control room (PCR) at 3.30 am, saying some people were trying to cut the ATM kiosk in South Campus’s Satya Niketan area and that it caught fire.

“We rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call and found that a unit inside the HDFC Bank ATM had been robbed using a gas cutter,” he said. “After the incident, we have called the crime and forensic team to examine the spot and to lift the fingerprints. We have got some vital clues and our crack teams are on the chase to nab the culprits.”

Police said there was no alert from the bank authorities that the kiosk was damaged and police came to know only after the local resident called the PCR.

“The accused, after arriving, used a spray on the lens of CCTV cameras at the ATM and cut the wire placed outside the ATM. They then used a gas cutter to weaken the base of the ATM and to cut open the iron chest inside the kiosk which had all the cash in it,” said a senior police officer.

“Currently, we have initial information that Rs 20 lakh was stolen, and we are still taking the exact figure of the amount from the bank authorities,” added the officer.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a gang, armed with a gas cutter, a long belt and other items, is operating in Delhi and targeting unguarded ATMs at odd hours.