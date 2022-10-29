Thieves break into retired Lt General’s home in Gurgaon

Unidentified thieves broke into the house of a retired Lieutenant General and decamped with cash and valuables worth several lakhs in Gurgaon, said police on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at a house in Sector 23 when the occupants had gone somewhere. In the police complaint, the complainant said that on Wednesday afternoon, he had gone to Delhi. “On our return on Thursday around 1 pm, we found out about the theft. The back bedroom window, including the grill, had been removed and all the cupboards were found open and ransacked,” read the FIR.

Police said some silver items, gold chains, coins, bangles, diamond earrings, luxury watches and Rs 4.5 lakh cash had been stolen from the house.

A police officer said, “The theft took place sometime between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. We are checking CCTVs in the vicinity of the area to identify the accused. No arrests have been made so far.”

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station, said police.