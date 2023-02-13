scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Thieves break into BJP MLA’s office in Delhi

This is the third time that the MLA's Vishwas Nagar office has been targeted by thieves in the past few years.

Om Prakash Sharma (File)
Some unidentified persons allegedly broke into the office of a BJP MLA here and decamped with two televisions, police said on Monday.

Om Prakash Sharma, the BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi, said the break in took place on Saturday night and the police had been informed.

A case has been registered in connection with the alleged break in and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the area is being checked, a senior police officer said.

Sharma alleged that the thieves took two televisions and also ransacked the office.

More from Delhi

This is the third time that his Vishwas Nagar office has been targeted by thieves in the past few years. The last break-in was reported in January 2017.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 11:13 IST
Best of Express
Must Read
