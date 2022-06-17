scorecardresearch
Thief who pushed cop from moving train arrested

Police said Sonu was admitted to Fortis Hospital where doctors said he lost part of his left leg.

On Tuesday, the team from Sarai Rohilla (railways) police station arrested the accused, Mithilesh Paswan (24), a resident of the Gulabi Bagh area. "Paswan confessed to the crime... He is involved in four other cases of robbery...," said Harendra K Singh, DCP Railways.

Nearly a month after a Railway Protection Force constable lost a part of his leg after being pushed from a moving train, police arrested the accused and booked him for attempted murder.

According to police, on May 16, Ct Sonu (30) was on duty at Sarai Rohilla railway station when the incident took place. In his complaint to police, he said, “Around 1.45 pm, a man got out of a train and shouted (chor chor)… I saw another man and started walking towards him. He boarded a moving train. I… tried to board the train but he pushed me. I fell into the gap between the train and platform and my leg got cut… This was done with an intent to kill me…”

On Tuesday, the team from Sarai Rohilla (railways) police station arrested the accused, Mithilesh Paswan (24), a resident of the Gulabi Bagh area. “Paswan confessed to the crime… He is involved in four other cases of robbery…,” said Harendra K Singh, DCP Railways.

Sonu, who is undergoing treatment at a Rohtak hospital, said: “I won’t be able to work in my condition. I have a wife and kids. I want their future to be secure.”

