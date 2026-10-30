‘They came like a flying squad’: Inside raids by Food Safety department ahead of Diwali

On October 19, officials of the Delhi Food Safety department received a circular that cancelled all leave until November 15, citing the “festive season and administrative requirements”.

Four days later, around 25 officials raided Khoya Mandi in Mori Gate, catching vendors off guard. Several fled, leaving behind consignments of adulterated and expired khoya and paneer that were later seized and destroyed.

The raid was part of a wider crackdown ahead of Diwali, to be celebrated on November 8.

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“The officers came like a flying squad,” a wholesaler told The Indian Express.

In the last 10 days, the department has conducted more than a dozen raids across the Capital, seizing and destroying over two quintals of milk and dairy products, including ghee, paneer and khoya, officials said.