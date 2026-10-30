‘They came like a flying squad’: Inside raids by Food Safety department ahead of Diwali

On October 19, officials of the Delhi Food Safety department received a circular that cancelled all leave until November 15, citing the “festive season and administrative requirements”.
Four days later, around 25 officials raided Khoya Mandi in Mori Gate, catching vendors off guard. Several fled, leaving behind consignments of adulterated and expired khoya and paneer that were later seized and destroyed.
The raid was part of a wider crackdown ahead of Diwali, to be celebrated on November 8.
“The officers came like a flying squad,” a wholesaler told The Indian Express.
In the last 10 days, the department has conducted more than a dozen raids across the Capital, seizing and destroying over two quintals of milk and dairy products, including ghee, paneer and khoya, officials said.
They added that the department has drawn up a coordinated plan to conduct raids throughout the festive period, when the demand for dairy products rises and the risk of adulteration becomes a concern. According to the officials, the raids are based on confidential complaints and intelligence inputs received from local sources and the Delhi Police.
“The raids have largely targeted wholesale markets and large retail outlets. Over the last two months, more than 300 shops, retail outlets, wholesale establishments and factories have been inspected. These include dairy suppliers, sweet shops, bakeries, godowns, dark stores and units dealing in edible oil and ghee,” a source said.
The operations have covered Malcha Marg, Khan Market, India International Centre, Dilli Haat, Bhogal, Azadpur Mandi, Najafgarh, Khoya Mandi, Nihal Vihar and Naharpur village. Bakeries in Greater Kailash, Kailash Colony, Connaught Place, Shakurbasti, Patparganj Industrial Area and Mayapuri have also been raided.
Officials, who classified these as “special raids”, said the main objective is to break the backbone of those involved in food adulteration during the festive season, when demand for dairy products typically rises.
Surprise visit to Khoya Mandi
The October 23 operation was planned at short notice. Food Safety Officers (FSOs), field assistants and other officials at their Connaught Place office were informed by the Deputy Commissioner’s office only minutes before leaving for the raid, said officials.
The team comprised around 25 personnel, including 15 FSOs, who hold the rank of inspectors. A ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ van, used for collecting and testing samples, accompanied them to the market.
As the officials entered the market wearing their identity cards, one team member recorded the operation on video. Several small vendors, many of whom bring 20-25 kg of khoya or paneer from Delhi’s outskirts, fled, leaving their consignments behind, the wholesaler said.
The team collected seven to eight samples of dairy products, including khoya and paneer, for laboratory testing. The wholesaler said the market had seen inspections before, including during Raksha Bandhan, but not on such a large scale.
Officials said the abandoned products were destroyed because of their short shelf life, generally three to four days, and concerns over their safety. Consignments whose source and quality could not be established could not be allowed to remain in circulation, an official said.
What happens when a sample fails?
Samples collected during raids are sent to the department’s laboratory on Lawrence Road in North Delhi. Reports are generally received within 14 days, indicating whether products meet prescribed food safety standards.
If a sample fails, the trader or wholesaler is given around 30 days to submit an explanation, including details of the product’s source or manufacturing process. The trader can also challenge the result and seek further testing, an official said.
If the sample fails the subsequent test as well, the FSO investigates the matter and submits a report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) court for further proceedings.
There are 13 ADM courts across Delhi where cases related to food adulteration are heard, officials said. “Earlier, there was also a provision for criminal prosecution, under which offenders could be imprisoned. However, earlier this year, the government changed the provisions and increased the fines for those found guilty,” a source said.
According to an official, the drive is being carried out under a plan initiated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Singh.
On Wednesday, the department seized 948.9 litres of ghee during raids at three locations in a joint operation with the Delhi Police. Of this, 389.9 litres were seized from Bhogal Market, 338 litres from Najafgarh Market and 221 litres from Shiv Vihar. Fifteen samples were collected from Bhogal and Najafgarh and sent for laboratory testing.
Gupta has said that the crackdown would continue throughout the year and warned that no one involved in adulteration, including branded companies, would be spared.
She has urged residents to report food adulteration, poor quality products and the sale of expired items on the department’s helpline, 1800-11-3921.