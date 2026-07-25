‘These kids have courage’: Parents rally behind students at Jantar Mantar

A 12-year-old girl from West Bengal kept turning around to check that she had not lost sight of her father in the crowd.

As dawn settled over Jantar Mantar on Saturday, the protest site swelled with a fresh rush of weekend arrivals. Students streamed in with backpacks, families joined in and sat on the mats already spread across the ground, and new posters were unfurled, while others staked out corners under tarpaulin sheets to prepare for the day ahead.

With delivery riders physically barred by Delhi Police, food through the morning continued to be bulk‑ordered from Connaught Place and ferried in by auto‑rickshaws.

The site, which drew around 5,000 people by morning, had taken on the character of a self-organised community. And while the protest has been led largely by Gen Z, at least 1,000 people in the gathering were from an older generation: parents, professionals, retired personnel and families who had come from across the country to stand with the young protesters. Some to stand with their children and others to stand in solidarity with a generation they said had found the courage to challenge the government.