‘There was no 16-hour study schedule, played sports’: JEE Advanced AIR 10

At 17, Darsh Sikka from South Delhi's Kidwai Nagar knew when to study and when his body needed to relax.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readJun 2, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Darsh SikkaDarsh Sikka (Enhanced photo using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

On the days when his preparation for JEE (Advanced) took a toll on him, Sikka would step away from his desk. He would play chess, head out to play sports with friends, or simply leave the books behind for a few hours.

“I tried studying 14-15 hours a day for two days,” he recalled. “It didn’t work for me. The cognitive load became too much. I couldn’t process things properly and my problem-solving ability started going down.” he told The Indian Express on Monday.

Among the 1,79,694 candidates who appeared for both papers of JEE (Advanced) 2026 on May 17, Sikka secured an All India Rank (AIR) 10 with a score of 311 out of 360 marks. The results, declared on Monday, placed him among the country’s highest-performing engineering aspirants.

All three top rankers — Shubham Kumar, Kabir Chhillar, and Jatin Chahar — belong to the IIT Delhi zone, which dominated the Common Rank List (CRL) this year.

Also Read | ‘Difficult emotional journey’: Pune girl becomes topper among female candidates in JEE (Advanced)

While Kumar scored 330 out of 360 marks, Chhillar received 329 marks. Chahar secured the third place with 319 marks.

For Sikka, who lives near South Extension and studied at Delhi Public School, R.K Puram, the journey to crack one of India’s toughest examinations began much earlier, in Class 9.

Some of his friends had started preparing for competitive examinations, and he found himself drawn to the challenge. “I tried some problem-solving and liked the idea of solving difficult questions,” he said. “I wanted to take it up as a challenge. And Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is one of the most prestigious institutions, so I wanted to get into it.”

Story continues below this ad

Sikka says chemistry wasn’t his strong suit. “Chemistry was my major weakness during preparation,” he said. “I kept revising repeatedly, and because of support from my teachers, I was able to improve my performance.”

“There wasn’t a 16-hour study schedule,” he said with a laugh. Instead, he generally limited himself to around 10 or 11 hours of study each day and made sleep non-negotiable.

“I tried to get seven hours of sleep every day,” he said. “My mother made sure of it. If I wasn’t getting enough sleep, she would practically force me to sleep.”

His father played a different but equally important role. When mock test scores dipped and frustration mounted, the solution was often not another practice paper. “My father would say, ‘let’s go somewhere,'” Sikka said. “Just getting out with family helped.”

Story continues below this ad

The breaks, he believes, were essential. “Studying continuously for very long hours didn’t work for me. The mental load became too much to handle.”

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2026: For the first time, over 10,000 girls qualify for IITs, highest pass rate on record

Throughout his preparation, he maintained friendships, continued playing sports and occasionally turned to chess to clear his mind. The friendships extended to his coaching centre as well.

“My friend group was very good,” he said. “The teachers were also quite chill. There were a lot of jokes and fun interactions in class.”

Sikka expects to pursue Computer Science, choosing between IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. At the moment, IIT Bombay appears to be the frontrunner, though he says he has not made a final decision.

Story continues below this ad

“I’ll get to meet new people and make new friends. I think the peer group will be very good.” he said, adding that he is excited to step into an IIT for further studies.

However, if there is one thing he remains uncertain about, it is the future beyond college. When he was younger, Sikka developed a strong interest in web development and imagined building a career around it. But the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has forced him to rethink his options.

“I used to think web development was a great career option,” he said. “Then, a couple of years later everyone started saying that AI would build websites.”

“Right now, I want to keep an open mind,” he added. “I’ll explore different things in college and then decide what interests me the most.”

Story continues below this ad

Now, with the examination behind him, Sikka is rediscovering the hobbies that had taken a back seat due to the preparation. Tennis, video games and hangouts with friends have returned to his routine. Later this month, he will visit relatives in Punjab before heading to Scotland with his family.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments