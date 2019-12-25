Noida: Their schoolmates apprehended for forging DM’s signature, students gather outside his office

Two minors were apprehended by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for allegedly forging a district magistrate’s signature and issuing a fake order declaring school holiday for two days against the backdrop of anti-citizenship law protests in the state. (Representational image) Two minors were apprehended by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for allegedly forging a district magistrate’s signature and issuing a fake order declaring school holiday for two days against the backdrop of anti-citizenship law protests in the state. (Representational image)

On Monday, two minors were apprehended by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for allegedly forging a district magistrate’s signature and issuing a fake order declaring school holiday for two days against the backdrop of anti-citizenship law protests in the state.

A day later, more than 30 students from their government school sat outside the district magistrate’s office, with their hands folded and others holding their ears, to seek pardon for their schoolmates.

“I had stated on Sunday itself that I will order for an FIR since the fake order created panic in the district, especially during a sensitive time. During investigation, it was found that two students had created that fake order. Law will take its due course,” said B N Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, the two students allegedly created the fake order using an app because they wanted to enjoy two days off. The FIR has been filed under IPC section 420 (fraud) and relevant sections of the IT Act.

After their friends were apprehended, students from the school gathered outside the DM’s office in Sector 27 and said they wanted to meet him.

“We request the district magistrate to let go of the two students. We understand what they did was wrong, but their careers will be ruined. We will not move until we meet the DM. We hope they will be shown mercy,” said one of the students.

The DM could not meet the students due to meetings, an official said.

The minors were, meanwhile, presented before the juvenile court for further proceedings in the case.

