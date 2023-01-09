scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Theft reported at Sultanpuri hit-and-run victim’s house, family raises suspicions

The family of Anjali Singh said they were at the hospital on Monday morning when the theft allegedly took place. They expressed apprehension that the thief may have tried to “steal something related to the case”.

Delhi police personnel deployed near the residence of the girl who died after getting dragged by a car at Karan Vihar, Sultanpuri in New Delhi. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The family of Anjali Singh who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sultanpuri last week alleged that someone broke into their home in Rohini’s Karn Vihar and stole their LED TV set, among other things. They expressed apprehension that the thief may have tried to “steal something related to the case” and added that they no longer trust the police.

The family members said they were at the hospital on Monday morning when the theft allegedly took place. The Delhi Police had increased security around the house after the family and locals started protests seeking a proper investigation into the 20-year-old’s death. The house and the entire locality was barricaded and manned by police personnel. The police, however, removed the security from the area earlier on Monday morning.

Anjali’s maternal uncle, Prem Singh said, “Her mother has kidney issues and is at the hospital. We were all there when the neighbors told us that someone committed theft. Our LED TV set is missing and the house has been ransacked. The clothes are here and there. We suspect the accused or their families were trying to steal something related to the case. We have lost faith in the police. They can’t protect us.”

A senior police officer said, “We have sent a crime team to the spot. We received a call about theft and are verifying what all has been stolen and who did it. We are in touch with the family.”

Opinion |Death of Anjali Singh: A decade after promised reforms, Delhi police is Centre’s instrument, not people’s shield

Anjali was going home on her scooter on the night of New Year’s Eve when a Baleno car ran her over and dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her naked body was found by the police later. Officers have arrested seven people in the case for alleged culpable homicide, rash driving, criminal conspiracy and misleading the police.

The family has also raised allegations against Anjali’s friend who was the pillion rider on the scooter at the time of the accident and is an eyewitness in the case. She allegedly left the spot without informing the police or anyone else while Anjali was being dragged by the car.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 13:21 IST
