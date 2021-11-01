The week ahead: A Diwali mela, some laughs, and art from the buses of Tamil Nadu

Light it up

Stock up for your Diwali diyas, lights and home decor items from one of the most popular Diwali mela of the city, the Blind School Diwali mela. The mela had gone online last year, but this year it’s back in full form, and it has 69 stalls selling everything from clothes and accessories to Diwali staples. Owing to Covid restrictions, the mela doesn’t have any food stalls on the premises this year.

At the Blind School Relief Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, opposite The Oberoi hotel. Till November 1, 10-8 pm.

Listen In

Tune in to the soulful stirrings of Delhi-based band Nuur, led by Santa Singh, a former music scholar from Delhi University. The band is known for its Sufi-Bollywood style that’s rooted in Punjabi folk. The six-member band has performed at renowned festivals around the country. The performance is being presented as part of the HCL Concerts series, which has been an ongoing effort to conserve India’s art and cultural heritage for the last 23 years. The concert will be streamed live on November 3, 7 pm onwards at www.facebook.com/HCLConcerts

Get on the Bus

Get to know the lesser known facet of public life in Tamil Nadu — the art that can be found on public buses. An online exhibition ‘ Colours Unlimited: The Bus Art of Tamil Nadu’ features the works of photographer Vijay Jodha. While technology has killed the work of hoarding painters, they have found new canvases of their skill — the side of buses. The exhibition can be viewed till November 14, 11.59 pm. The exhibition can be viewed through the IIC website.

Laugh Riot

Get rid of your post-Diwali blues by watching standup comedian Amit Tandon with his act ‘Masala Sandwich, By Amit Tandon’. Amit Tandon is the current toast of the standup world, especially after his team won the Comedy Premium League. Tandon makes fun of his middle-aged status, marriage and all things marriage-related. On November 5, 7pm at The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.com