The supply and the demand: How homes in Delhi use LPG and PNG

DEPENDENCE ON THE GULF

India is the world’s second biggest importer of liquified petroleum gas (LPG). Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thursday that India used to import approximately 60% of its requirement of LPG from Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. However, over the past couple of years, LPG cargoes are being procured from the US, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia as well. Even so, 90% of India’s LPG imports continues to be dependent on West Asia and passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

40% of India’s LPG demand is produced domestically. On March 8, the government directed all refineries to maximise LPG yields; in the last five days, LPG production has increased by 28%, Puri told Parliament.