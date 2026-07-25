The other challenge at Jantar Mantar: 15,000 kg of garbage everyday

“We also use gobblers – battery-operated, eco-friendly litter-pickers – and vacuum devices designed to rapidly collect solid waste. Fogging machines and disinfectant sprays are also used in regular intervals. Further, auto-tippers and garbage trucks come to the protest site in coordination with the police,” the official said.
Still, garbage piled up over the last few days, especially next to an abandoned building opposite Kerala House.
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“The NDMC had not collected garbage from the protest area for many days. Today we called them, and they cleared the heap,” said Gyan (35), one of the protesters.
According to NDMC officials, they could not enter the area because police permission had not been granted. “We didn’t have clearance from the district commissioner of police to clear waste for the last couple of days. As soon as we got permission, the entire area was wet cleaned,” said the official.
Many protesters, meanwhile, have taken it upon themselves to keep Jantar Mantar clean.
Near the protest site, on Tolstoy Road, opposite The Imperial Hotel, Amaldeep Singh (26) – who had travelled from Malout in Punjab for the protest – was seen collecting waste off the footpath amid the sea of people. “This is seva (service). When I came here last night, I saw some children clearing waste. I thought why can’t I do this too? Whatever I collect, I put it near the barricade opposite McDonald’s,” he added.
Priya (25), a UPSC aspirant, feels that collecting waste gives her a sense of responsibility.
“I want to show that we youth are not here to have fun, we can also take some responsibility… Many are littering without any hesitation. What is the kind of message that we are trying to send out there?”
NDMC officials said such volunteers have made their work easier.
“We can’t deny it. The children have been really helpful and have coordinated with us throughout to make our work easier,” said the official.
However, not everyone collecting waste is a volunteer.
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Thirteen-year-old Janisar and his uncle Nasim, who collect scrap for a living, have been visiting the protest site for the last few days to gather discarded plastic bottles. The two sell them to a scrap dealer on Minty Road.
“We have been coming here for the last three-four days. We keep walking around collecting bottles. We eat the free food distributed here and sleep at the protest site,” said Nasim, adding that they earn around Rs 800-900 a day.
Outside the The Imperial Hotel, meanwhile, stood four portable toilets — three for women and one for all. The Sachkhand Foundation, whose members are volunteering at the protest site, got them installed on Friday.
This comes amid reports that many protesters are complaining of headaches and sore throats at Jantar Mantar.
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Volunteer doctors present at the site report that the overcrowding and open-air living conditions have left a large number of people grappling with viral infections, dehydration, and other health issues.
Amritpal Singh, a volunteer for Five River Heart organisation, said many people are approacing them with throat infections and headaches.
“Dehydration and hypertension are a few of the conditions we are fighting. The overcrowding and people sleeping out in the open doesn’t help either. It is one of the major reasons why the infections are spreading,” Singh added.
Another doctor from Patiala, requesting anonymity, said due to the large crowds, the infection is spreading through coughing and sneezing.
Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University.
Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy.
In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report.
His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More