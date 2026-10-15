The new protest sites: Waste, booked grounds and fear of lost earnings

CBD Ground: Waste piles & Ramlila bookings

Tall grass and bushes cover large stretches of CBD Ground in Shahdara, with piles of waste lying along its edges. At another end, preparations for Ramlila events are underway, raising questions about the ground’s readiness to host protests.

This is one of the three alternative sites – the others are Burari Ground and Ramlila Maidan – alloted by the Delhi Police after Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site in the city.

An official of Shanghai Tunnelling Project Engineering Co, a third party company that worked for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), said the ground – located around 12 km from Jantar Mantar – was clean and well-maintained when the corporation handed it over to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“The lack of maintenance by the DDA has made the area like this,” the official said, pointing to the overgrowth and waste. The official warned that protests and police barricades could disrupt traffic in this commercial area, inconveniencing residents and commuters.

An organiser said three Ramlila events were underway at the ground, drawing nearly 5,000 people daily. “The venue is booked until next month. It is unlikely that protests could be held there during this period,” he added.

Malls, wedding halls and a village nearby could add to congestion if large numbers of protesters arrived, he further said.

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The DDA declined to comment on the booking process for Burari ground.

Ramlila Maidan: Loss of livelihood

A fleet of buses carrying Rapid Action Force personnel was parked at Ramlila Maidan, while a large Ramlila venue with colourful stages, stalls and a ferris wheel stood across from it.

The ground is around 4 km from Jantar Mantar, making it the closest of the three alternative sites.

Sitting on a chair opposite the venue, Om Bhansal, a contractor who has worked in the area for 20 years, said, “ Before Jantar Mantar, this was where everyone gathered. The ground had hosted several major agitations, including the 1975 rally against Indira Gandhi, Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, the anti-CAA protests and the farmers’ protest.”

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“So, residents and shopkeepers are used to the protests. It’s nothing new,” he added.

Gyan Singh, a rickshaw driver who has worked in the area for 15 years, was less sanguine.

“We don’t get many rides as it is. If protests begin here, the roads will be closed, and we won’t be able to make a living,” he said.

While the ground has a long history of hosting protests, road closures and diversions could affect people whose livelihoods depend on daily traffic, said local residents.

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To book Ramlila Maidan, which is under MCD, one has to approach the zonal office with an application that entails the reason for the protest, a police NOC and Rs 5,000 as security amount.

When asked, MCD officials said the ground was next available for booking this year between December 29 and 31.

Burari Ground: ‘Will protesters travel this far’

The entry point to the DDA-maintained Burari ground was hard to find.

Much of the area was fenced, while the only small blue gate visible was surrounded by construction debris and mounds of sand.

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Inside, the athletic track appeared worn out, with stagnant water in several places. Discarded Ganesh idols lay at one end. Despite the ground’s size, everyday activities were concentrated in a small section.

Near the ground, people are seen practising riding scooters and motorcycles and children playing cricket.

Keshar, who is from Nepal and has lived in the area for 20 years, said the ground was vast but she feared protests could disrupt movement of local residents and her driving lessons.

Niteesh Kumar and Nithin, residents of Burari village who jog at the ground twice daily, said, “We run in the morning and the evening. This ground is big enough to hold a protest and also for people to come here to rest and play or run like us.

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“But the main question is: Who is going to come and see? Who will travel this far from the city to hold a protest or witness one?” he asked.

Located around 14 km from Jantar Mantar, Burari is the farthest of the three alternative sites. The DDA declined to comment on the booking process for CBD ground.