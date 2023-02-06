The many homes of Delhi University’s Hindu College: Kinari Bazar to Skinner’s Haveli

From the historic Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk to Skinner’s Haveli in Kashmere Gate, Delhi University’s Hindu College moved multiple buildings since it was founded before ending up in North Campus.

In 1899, Krishna Daaji Gurwale founded Hindu College in Kinari Bazar “as part of the nationalist sentiment of providing affordable modern education to students from middle-class and lesser well-off families”, as per an excerpt from a book ‘Hindu College Delhi: A People’s Movement’ written by Dr Kavita A Sharma, former principal of Hindu College, and W D Mathur.

Gurwale started the college after his father, Ramji Das Gurwale, who was Bahadur Shah Zafar’s banker, was tortured and hanged in the compound of the Chandni Chowk Kotwali by the British after Zafar’s arrest. “There was a strong nationalist streak which led Krishna Daaji Gurwale to start a college for the people of India as there was only St Stephen’s and Delhi College at the time,” said Dr Sharma.

She added, “The Delhi College was shifted to Lahore by the British so there was no source of indigenous colleges, only missionary ones. People from all walks, from far and wide, gathered to study there.”

Another excerpt from the book read, “This was to be an education that would enable them to take part in the polity of the nation and become capable of impacting policy and decision-making and at the same time, remaining rooted in their own cultural and civilisational values.”

Between 1899 and 1908, the college changed locations thrice — from Kinari Bazar to Baradariba and Kundewalan, Ajmeri Gate.

In her book, Dr Sharma wrote that in 1908, Hindu College was established in Skinner’s Haveli — a large mansion built by Colonel James Skinner in Kashmere Gate — after the college raised difficulties of teaching in a rented accommodation as there were more corridors than rooms in the building at Kundewalan in Ajmeri Gate and the noise levels from the outside were high.

Taking into note the issues pointed out, Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh, who was also a trustee of the college, was persuaded to sell Skinner’s Haveli to Hindu College at the price of Rs 87,000 in 1908. At the time, the college only had about Rs 56,500 in its account. It paid Rs 40,500 and the rest in the following two years. A hostel was also added at this time.

Singh owned many old properties of Colonel Skinner after his demise, and the haveli was one of them. Skinner, a man of mixed parentage — his mother being British and his father Indian — was a military man who served under the Marathas and the Sindhiyas and founded one of the most distinguished regiments of the Indian Army at the East India Company — Skinner’s Horse.

It was in the early 1820s that Skinner built the haveli. After remaining in his family for about a century, the mansion housed the Hindu College in the 1900s.

Across the mansion, Skinner purchased land which was originally called Naseer Ganj, on which he built the oldest church of Delhi, St James’s Church, in the 1830s. The area near the church housed St Stephen’s College before it too moved into the DU campus on the government-allotted land.

Historians also believe that the “rivalry” between Hindu and St Stephen’s also began due to them being positioned across each other. “The so-called rivalry between the two colleges is underpinned by them being across each other at the time,” said Shankar Kumar, associate professor in the Hindu College’s History department.

In the 1950s, the government had allotted land to Delhi University, which is when the Hindu College moved to North Campus between 1953-54.

“Today, what remains of Skinner’s Haveli is a circular structure with a tiled roof and a long corridor with palladian pillars,” said writer and director Sohail Hashmi.

As per Dr Sharma, Skinner’s Haveli is now a building acquired by the MCD.

Historian Swapna Liddle said: “The MCD demolished most of the haveli and now what is remaining is one circular structure; very little of the older structure is remaining as of today. Many new municipal buildings cropped up around the remaining structure.”