The life of IIT-Delhi’s Rishikesh Kumar: Finding his voice in poetry, teaching

Among the most vivid memories of Rishikesh Kumar that his closest friends at IIT-Delhi carry is that of him reciting shayari. He would do this in small groups, as well as at large events on campus.

“Hamne kaafi duniya dekhi hai,” he would sometimes tell his juniors in the smaller gatherings.

Rishikesh, who allegedly died by suicide on campus at IIT-Delhi on Saturday, was a compelling Hindi speaker, his friends said.

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Even ordinary conversations with him could become so animated and absorbing that strangers would find themselves stopping to listen, they said.

In a statement, IIT-Delhi said Rishikesh had been struggling with his mental health for some time, and had received treatment in hospital. He had also withdrawn from two semesters.