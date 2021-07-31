The hunt for gangster Kala Jathedi: Operation lasting 2 weeks, 12 states

An operation that lasted two weeks and spanned 12 states led the Delhi Police Special Cell to gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and his associate Anuradha Chaudhari, who were arrested from UP’s Saharanpur on Friday night.

While Jathedi is allegedly involved in more than 40 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping across Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Punjab, Anuradha has earned the moniker of “lady don” in Rajasthan and is allegedly involved in several murder and extortion cases. To extort money from her targets, she would fire bullets from her AK-47 to scare them, police said.

Jathedi’s associates and known gangsters Goldy Brar, Monty, and Kala Rana operate from Canada, UK, and Thailand respectively. He is also the alleged mastermind in the shootout at GTB hospital in March, which was executed by his gang members to free jailed gangster Kuldeep Fajja. Fajja was later killed in a police encounter.

Gangster Kala Jathedi and his crime in partner Anuradha Chaudhary, a computer application graduate, in police custody. pic.twitter.com/aeDpBsghfz — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) July 31, 2021

Manishi Chandra, DCP (Special Cell), said his team travelled more than 10,000 km in search of the accused. The duo were caught near an eatery in Saharanpur. To evade arrest, they had been frequently changing cars and phones. When they were caught, Jathedi was wearing a turban and carrying a fake ID card with the name Puneet Bhalla, while Anuradha was posing as his wife Pooja.

Jathedi had been absconding since February 2020 after he escaped from custody by attacking policemen. He had been working with jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sube Gujjar.

DCP Chandra said Jathedi’s gang members had been trying to divert police’s attention by spreading rumours that he had fled the country, but he was in India and in touch with his associates.

The Special Cell had been looking for him for over six months, and recently received a tip-off that he was hiding in Goa. A team of 38 policemen left for Goa and started searching for him. The search then led the team to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Police said they never had a “positive identifier” like a mobile location or car number which could be used to trace his location.

“We found footage of Jathedi posing as a Sikh man with wanted criminal Anuradha,” said police. They recovered Jathedi’s imported pistol and a revolver from Anuradha’s possession.

Jathedi was last arrested by Haryana Police in 2012 and fled police custody in 2020. Anuradha was deceased gangster’s Anandpal Singh’s partner. After Singh was killed in a police encounter in 2017, Anuradha absconded and started working with Jathedi’s associate Bishnoi. She met Jathedi last year and the two had been living together.

The duo, along with their associates in foreign countries, have been dealing in illegal firearms, land grabbing and liquor trade.

The Special Cell are also probing Jathedi’s links with the Sagar Dhankar murder case at Chhatarsal Stadium in May this year. Police have arrested two-time Olympic gold medalist Sushil Kumar and 15 of his associates in connection with the case.

Jathedi was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh for his arrest.