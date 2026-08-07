Wanted for 27 years, murder accused found living a double life as ‘Dr Jhatka’

A fugitive on the run for nearly three decades, Rajinder Bairagi’s crime dossier was extensive: multiple attempt-to-murder cases , an audacious escape from police custody, and the murder of a Haryana Police Constable in 1998.

Till the law caught up with him.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police Crime Branch found him in a small Madhya Pradesh town, where the 53-year-old had spent years as ‘Dr Jhatka’ – an unregistered medical practitioner, property dealer, husband, father of two teenagers, and, to neighbours, Rajender Singh Yadav.

Wedding gone wrong

According to investigators, Bairagi’s criminal trail began in the late 1990s.

A kabaddi player, he gradually came into contact with criminal elements, police said.