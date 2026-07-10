The café on canvas: A slice of life in the modern city captured in art

Roy sees the café as an integral part of the modern city – as much a refuge for those seeking to escape its loneliness as for those fleeing its chaos.

In a metropolis whose café culture is having a moment currently, it would seem appropriate that this vibrant and flourishing reality is captured in art as well.

Brunch at Khan, a watercolour that zooms in on a corner by the window at an unmistakably Khan Market café, is an apt encapsulation of artist Anupriya Roy’s show ‘Café Decking’, now ongoing at the IIC Annexe.

Roy sees the café as an integral part of the modern city – as much a refuge for those seeking to escape its loneliness as for those fleeing its chaos. The painting shows art on the wall and trees outside the window, a laid-out table, but no people. You could imagine in that absence a slice of life in the metropolis.