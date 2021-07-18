The All American Diner, Delhi’s favourite breakfast spot, reopens in a new avatar

Delhi’s favourite breakfast spot, The All American Diner at India Habitat Centre (IHC), opens up in a new avatar today as Habitat Hub. While the menu, the decor, and even the staff remain the same, only the name has changed owing to a change in hands, says IHC.

An official said Old World Hospitality, which handles all restaurants at IHC – including members-only eateries like Delhi ‘O’ Delhi and Oriental Octopus, and open-to-all facilities like Eatopia (the food court) besides The All American Diner – has made an exit after the expiry of its contract with IHC. So, IHC will directly manage The All American Diner, now called Habitat Hub.

For nearly two decades now, The All American Diner has offered the great American Meal Experience in the heart of Delhi – with waffles, pancakes, eggs, burgers, shakes and coffees, in an ambience that’s unmistakably reminiscent of the 1950s.

Featuring a decadent all-day breakfast, the bar too is open all day. Even as the staff insist the array of offerings remain the same – so is the service and timings – the changes do invoke a sense of nostalgia among many for whom the eatery was a go-to place back in the 2000s when the food scene in the capital wasn’t as brimming as it is now.

While the Diner is back as Habitat Hub, the fate of other restaurants in the premises is not so clear at the moment. The IHC, along with all its restaurants, remained shut for many months in the wake of pandemic-related lockdowns.

With Old World Hospitality making an exit, it remains to be seen if other restaurants will also reopen under a different brand name. Officials at the IHC inform that the favourite haunt for members – Delhi ‘O’ Delhi – is next in line for reopening, tentatively in a fortnight, even as the modalities are being worked out. The 6th floor diner has a good view of the city’s eclectic skyline: views of monuments alongside Lutyen’s Delhi, offering India’s regional cuisine.