Tharoor couldn’t hurt a fly: Pushkar son to police

Sunanda Pushkar’s son told police in his statement that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor could not have murdered his mother as he could not even hurt a fly. The statement, read out in court Tuesday by Tharoor’s counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, details Pushkar’s relationship with Tharoor, her personal struggles and her fear of an early death.

The submissions were made before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing the argument on framing of charges. On August 31, 2019, Delhi Police asked a Delhi court to prosecute Tharoor for abetment to suicide or “alternatively” frame murder charges against him in connection with Pushkar’s death.

Pahwa told the court that “there are ten witnesses whose statements are recorded, who are close friends, relatives or domestic helps and none of them who closely know the family say even a word against the applicant (Tharoor), to show any allegation of cruelty or harassment.” Pahwa submitted that Pushkar was suffering from Lupus, on the basis of statements of nine witnesses. Pahwa also stated that she was mulling over making her will before her death, which she also discussed with a lawyer.

He then read Pushkar’s son Shiv Menon’s statement to the police about how she discussed her marriage and how she was “having a good time… in the first year of her marriage” but after one and a half years, “she just started getting angry over small things”.

“I also discussed with Shashi that my mother loves him very much and expects the same from him. I also advised him to pacify her when she gets agitated. I also talked to my mom and advised her not to get angry with Shashi because he was not able to give much time to her. Many times I asked her to come to Dubai as I wanted to look after her,” Pahwa said, quoting Menon’s statement.

Pahwa then read out a list of medications that Pushkar had taken in the past, quoting from her son’s statement. On Pushkar telling him about the medication she took for her sleeping problems, Menon told police: “I informed her that it is an antidepressant and not a sleeping pill… she has been taking it for many years… While she leaving for India she hugged me… she told me that I have a bad feeling that I am not going to see you again. She always used to speak that she is ill and will die at a very short time. … my mother was very emotional. Every time when she came to India she was found in an aggressive mood. She used to become angry over small things and short tempered. I tried to pacify her, Shashi is a busy man and loves her very much… there was a lack of communication between them (sic).”

Quoting Menon’s statement, Pahwa further said: “In the mortuary I asked about the cause of death to the doctor who conducted the postmortem. He told me that there is no poisoning… there is no foul play. It may have been due to sleeplessness, hunger, excessive smoking and stress. But just after 15-20 minutes the same doctor… went into the media and reported the cause of death is due to poisoning or unnatural causes. In my strong belief Shashi cannot even harm a fly. He could not even think of harming her…Unfortunately at the end of her life, she was a bit unstable due to her mental state but I would just like to conclude that Shashi could not have murdered her….”