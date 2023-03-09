Two dead and six injured after Thar rams into multiple cars and carts in Vasant Vihar

Two men were killed and six others were injured after a speeding SUV rammed into cars and roadside carts in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area Wednesday. The incident took place during Holi celebrations.

The accused driver left his Mahindra Thar and fled after the accident. The police said Thursday said he has been apprehended and is being questioned.

A PCR call about the accident was received at 7.30 pm. Local residents said the accused was speeding and rammed into two cars before hitting the roadside carts. The car crushed the victims and crashed near a pole. The impact of the accident was such that the carts were completely damaged and all cars looked trampled.

According to the police, the red Thar was found and the accused was caught around midnight.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “The staff went to the spot and found three cars (including the Thar) in an accidental condition. There were also three carts that were damaged. On inquiry, it was found that the accident has been caused by the driver of the Thar. In the accident, a total of eight people including children got injured and had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre”.

Two of the victims, identified as Munna and Sameer, succumbed to the injuries. Others are undergoing treatment. All the victims are residents of Shiva Camp in Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar in R K Puram.

The accused has been booked under sections of road traffic accident case – rash driving and causing death by negligence, said the police, They said the accused worked for the owner of Thar who wasn’t in Delhi at the time of the accident.

“Apprehended person is an employee of the owner… He (and others) had access to the vehicle while the owner and the entire family were out of station. They were attending a private function. However, we are cross-checking and confirming technical facts and evidence,” added DCP Manoj.