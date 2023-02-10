‘Thak-Thak’ gang members arrested for stealing Rs 60,000 from German national

Two members of the infamous ‘Thak-Thak’ gang involved in thefts were arrested Wednesday by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing money from a German national who was travelling in a car, officers said.

The police have identified the arrested as Deepak, 25, and Nagesh, 35, and recovered cash of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile | MCD elections likely on February 16

According to the police, the German woman, who was travelling in a car to attend Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, alleged that on February 7 a two-wheeler followed them and the rider hinted to the car driver that something was wrong with their tyre when they reached Air Force Station in Tughlakabad.

“The complainant asked her driver to stop the car and see if the tyre was punctured. The driver got out and found the tyre was in good condition. Meanwhile, a person came to the car, opened the rear seat door and her bag containing cash of Rs. 60,000 and fled the spot,” said an officer.

The police registered a case and carried out technical surveillance and traced the location of the accused to Sunar Market in Madangir, from where both of them were arrested.

During interrogation, one of the accused said they carried out the crime in vehicles by diverting the driver’s attention, pointing to a wheel of the car. When the driver gets out of the vehicle to check if the tyre is punctured, another gang member comes and opens the door of the car from the opposite side and flees with the money, the police said.