scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

‘Thak-Thak’ gang members arrested for stealing Rs 60,000 from German national

The gang members, on a two-wheeler, followed the German woman who was on her way to attend Surajkund Mela in Faridabad and hinted to her driver that their car tyre was punctured.

The police registered a case and carried out technical surveillance and traced the location of the accused to Sunar Market in Madangir, from where both of them were arrested. (Representational)
Listen to this article
‘Thak-Thak’ gang members arrested for stealing Rs 60,000 from German national
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two members of the infamous ‘Thak-Thak’ gang involved in thefts were arrested Wednesday by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing money from a German national who was travelling in a car, officers said.

The police have identified the arrested as Deepak, 25, and Nagesh, 35, and recovered cash of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile |MCD elections likely on February 16

According to the police, the German woman, who was travelling in a car to attend Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, alleged that on February 7 a two-wheeler followed them and the rider hinted to the car driver that something was wrong with their tyre when they reached Air Force Station in Tughlakabad.

“The complainant asked her driver to stop the car and see if the tyre was punctured. The driver got out and found the tyre was in good condition. Meanwhile, a person came to the car, opened the rear seat door and her bag containing cash of Rs. 60,000 and fled the spot,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

The police registered a case and carried out technical surveillance and traced the location of the accused to Sunar Market in Madangir, from where both of them were arrested.

More from Delhi

During interrogation, one of the accused said they carried out the crime in vehicles by diverting the driver’s attention, pointing to a wheel of the car. When the driver gets out of the vehicle to check if the tyre is punctured, another gang member comes and opens the door of the car from the opposite side and flees with the money, the police said.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:29 IST
Next Story

Parliament Live Updates: Proceedings to commence shortly; Centre, Opposition likely to spar over Adani again

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close