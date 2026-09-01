‘I’m in Thailand, send me money’: Scamster poses as judge, targets Delhi lawyers

On August 24, Advocate Gaganpreet Singh received an unlikely message from an unknown number, purportedly from a Delhi district court judge.

“How are you? Where are you? This is my second number… I need some money,” it said.

It instantly set off alarm bells in his head, and has now resulted in an FIR against an alleged scamster for impersonating Principal District & Sessions Judge (West) Vijay Kumar Dahiya and using his photograph to ask members of the Delhi Bar Association (Tis Hazari Court) for money over Whatsapp.

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“The person claiming to be the judge said that he was in Thailand. The profile photo was also of the judge,” said advocate Singh, who is a former Senior Member Executive of the Delhi Bar Association.