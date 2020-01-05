Texts by and on Gandhi are highlight of this year’s Delhi Book Fair

The book fair will end on January 12. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) The book fair will end on January 12. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi as the ‘writer of writers’ and showcasing over 500 publishing houses from both regional and foreign languages, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) opened its doors to the public at Pragati Maidan Saturday.

Presented by the National Book Trust in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the nine-day long fair from January 4 to 12 has lined up international literary programmes, seminars, children’s activities, panel discussions, cultural performances, book releases and talks by authors.

This year’s theme honours Gandhi’s contribution to Indian literature as a writer, journalist, editor, translator and publisher. Jayatan Das, general manager of ITPO, said, “There are more than 500 books — by him and on him — on display here.”

The fair attracted over 20,000 visitors on its first day and showcased 596 publishing houses spread over 1,300 stalls.

Books from countries such as France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE were also available. “About 23 countries have participated, but countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka could not take part…,” said Das.

Last year, the fair was attended by more than 12 lakh visitors over a period of nine days.

From Gandhi to climate change, spirituality, health, importance of the mother tongue, to Saudi Arabia’s education goals and Iran’s joint ventures with India, seminars and panel discussions will be held throughout the fair.

Bharatanatyam recital, tribal dances and musical presentations will also be held at the venue.

“We are also trying to organise an essay competition for children on Gandhi, probably on Wednesday,” said Das.

An authors’ corner will see talks by various writers in Indian and English languages, such as Anirban Ganguly, Bhawana Sommaya, Kevin Missal and Major General GD Bakshi.

A pavilion for children’s books has also been set up. There are workshops and books on innovative and creative learning as well. The tickets for the NDWBF are available online on BookMyShow and cost Rs 20 per person for adults and Rs 10 for children. The entry is from gate 10 of the Pragati Maidan Metro station.

The entry is free for uniformed school children and senior citizens.

The New Delhi World Book Fair is India’s first book fair of the year, with two other book fairs slated to be held in Jaipur late January and Kolkata in March.

