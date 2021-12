A health worker takes swab samples during random Covid testing in Delhi on Sunday. There has been an uptick in cases in the national capital over the past week, with nearly 250 cases being reported on Saturday. The daily positivity rate too shot up to 0.43%. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Outside Lok Nayak hospital on Sunday. The Delhi government plans to create capacity for conducting three lakh tests a day and take care of 1 lakh persons a day in need of home isolation with the looming threat of the new omicron variant and cases of coronavirus disease on the rise. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

At Meena Bazaar near Jama Masjid on Sunday. The district administrations have strengthened the enforcement drive across the city, All 11 districts each have deployed 25-100 enforcement teams and flying squads to carry out surprise inspections and raids at public places such as markets, malls, pubs, restaurants, and bars to ensure no large social and cultural gatherings take place. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)