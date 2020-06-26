Covid test kits in stock for at least 15-20 days: Delhi Govt

The directions were issued during the hearing of a PIL, initiated on its own on the basis of a video clip showing a man struggling to find a hospital bed for his Covid-19 positive mother. (Bloomberg) The directions were issued during the hearing of a PIL, initiated on its own on the basis of a video clip showing a man struggling to find a hospital bed for his Covid-19 positive mother. (Bloomberg)

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought to know from the Centre its assessment of the preparedness of the authorities in Delhi to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases now and in future, when the numbers are expected to rise further. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan sought to know whether there is any shortage of testing kits and asked Delhi government to ensure that it has enough testing kits in the coming days.

It asked the Delhi government to look into the aspect of real-time updation of its websites and app and also to augment its Covid related helpline numbers before the next date of hearing on July 16. The directions were issued during the hearing of a PIL, initiated on its own on the basis of a video clip showing a man struggling to find a hospital bed for his Covid-19 positive mother.

Delhi government’s Senior Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain submitted that they were at least 15-20 days ahead with regard to requirement of testing kits vis-a-vis expected rise in cases.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, appearing for the Centre, submitted that hospitals are strictly adhering to the guidelines and testing each and every person approaching them.

