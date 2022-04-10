Test blasts carried out at Supertech twin towers, say officials

Six minor blasts were successfully carried out before the demolition of the illegally built Supertech twin towers in Noida Sunday, officials said. The blasts in the basement and on the 13th floor using 5 kilograms of explosives took place at 2.30 pm for about four seconds, they added.

Officials of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, which has been roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the twin towers, said they selected columns and pillars on the basement and on the 13th floor for trials.

According to officials present at the site, the trial blasts were performed in the 32-storeyed Apex Tower building.

“Total of six minor blasts were conducted—five in the basement and one of the columns on the 13th floor—to see the side effects and the damages. Overall, it was successful and we are satisfied and happy with the trials. The after test study result will take about 15 days,” said Utkarsh Mehta, the Indian partner with Edifice Engineering company.

“The structure analysis is already under process and after this trial blast, the vibration level and other things will also be studied. Further, we are also conducting a door to door survey of the nearby houses to get feedback and the vibration level,” added Mehta.

All nearby societies and colonies were informed in advance to stay indoors during the trial blast between 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on Sunday. The demolition company strictly asked the residents to not stand on balconies to take a peek at the ongoing demolition activity.

Officials added that the test blasts went smoothly and there were no damages or injuries and the dust was also under control after the blast.

To successfully conduct the detonation, the traffic movement around the twin towers was also suspended briefly and officials of the Noida police, traffic police, fire brigade, ambulance service, Noida Authority, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) were also present to monitor and prevent any untoward incidents.

The twin tower — the other tower is Ceyane Building with 29 floors — was declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31 last year. The final demolition of the entire Supertech twin towers will be conducted on April 22.