Terrorists trained by Pakistan’s ISI planned festival attacks, 6 arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested six men, including two alleged terrorists trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), with officials claiming that the intelligence agency was working with Dawood Ibrahim’s associates to plan attacks during the festival season in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Special CP (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said, “We have arrested Jaan Mohammed Sheikh (47), Osama alias Sami (22), Moolchand alias Saaju (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31).”

Thakur said that Aneesh Ibrahim, brother of Dawood Ibrahim, had been hired by the ISI to ensure delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons and grenades to different places in India.

“Two of the accused, Osama and Zeeshan, got training this year in Pakistan and were getting instructions from the ISI. They were asked to conduct recce of suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for planting IEDs,” he said.