Terror-criminal nexus: NIA attaches five more assets in Delhi, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached five more properties in Haryana and Delhi belonging to members of organised syndicates, including dreaded jailed gangster Satyawan Sehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur.

The action has been taken three days after the NIA attached five properties as part of its ongoing probe against north India-based gangsters involved in organised crimes such as extortion and murder, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

“Following investigations in cases against three major organised crime syndicates/gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the NIA has attached four more properties in Haryana and one in Delhi,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Officials said the attached properties were owned by members of organised crime syndicates operating in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. “The attached properties were found acquired with funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist activities and extortion, and were thus proceeds of terrorism as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes,” the spokesperson said.

“The properties attached include a house of Chhotu Ram alias Bhat at Chautala in Sirsa district, a house of Jagseer Singh alias Jagga Sarpanch alias Jagsir at Takhatmal, a house of Virender Singh alias Kala Rana in Yamuna Nagar and land of Raju alias Mota of Basaudi in Sonepat district of Haryana, and a land of Sonu Dariyapur in outer Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

“The action has hit the weapons supply chain of this network. Virender, Ram and Singh used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, including safe sanctuaries, to the gang members. Satyawan had also harboured gangsters,” the spokesperson said, adding they had a major role to play in the generation of funds to support the operations of terror-crime syndicates.