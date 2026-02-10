Terror accused stabbed to death in Faridabad jail after fight with inmate: Police

A terror accused, arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya, was murdered by a fellow inmate following a brawl inside the Neemka prison in Haryana’s Faridabad, police on Monday said.

Abdul Rehman (19) was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary who was recently shifted to Neemka jail from Jammu and Kashmir, said Yashpal Yadav, spokesperson with the Faridabad Police, adding that Rehman died on the spot. The incident took place around 2 am in Chakki No 2 of security ward 3B, located near Barrack No 3, he said, adding that a third inmate, Soeb Riaz, was present at spot but was threatened with death by the accused. “A case of murder has been registered against Chaudhary at the Sadar Ballabgarh police station. Chaudhary, who was shifted from Kathua to Neemka in October 2024, already faces murder and attempt to murder charges in eight cases in Jammu and Amritsar,” Yadav said.

Rehman,a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad, was in custody since June 2025. As per the police, he was involved in a conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya. He was suspected of having links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

A senior police officer said investigation is on to determine the sequence of events leading to the clash between the two prisoners.

Police said that investigation in the case linked to Rehman had revealed that for about one and a half years, Rehman had been uploading provocative videos on social media. As a result, his Instagram account was taken down multiple times. According to the investigators, it was through these videos on social media accounts that he came in touch with terror outfits.

Following repeated strikes on his social media accounts, Rehman came under the radar of the investigating agencies and it came to fore that he was being instructed to go to Ayodhya to carry out an explosion. However, a joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Haryana STF arrested him from Pali village near Faridabad in March. Police recovered the grenades and two mobile phones from a pit in Faridabad. In the mobiles, some incriminating videos were also found, police had said, adding that Rehman was in contact with Abu Sufiyan, a terrorist associated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Rehman’s family had, however, claimed that he used to drive an e-rickshaw and was falsely implicated in the case.

An FIR was registered against Rehman in Faridabad under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act, Sections 4(A), 4(B), and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary, alias Abbu Jat, is a resident of village Khaur Deonian in RS Pura sector of Jammu. He allegedly gained notoriety following the murder of Akshay Sharma, a resident of Samba. Arrested after an encounter in Punjab in 2023, Chaudhary was initially lodged in Kathua jail. His transfer to Haryana in October 2024 came after a controversial incident where he went live on social media from inside the jail, alleging that prison staff accepted bribes to provide him with mobile phones and other facilities.

Both Chaudhary and Rehman were lodged in a high-security ward. “An internal investigation is underway to determine if the murder was linked to Rahman’s legal cases or was the result of a personal rivalry,” said a jail official.