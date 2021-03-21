Tent catches fire at Singhu, farmer injured

The tent, which also contained mattresses and other items, was occupied by more than 10 farmers from Patiala district.

A tent caught fire and burnt down at the Singhu border due to a cylinder leak on Saturday morning, with a farmer sustaining minor burn injuries on his arm and face.

The tent, which also contained mattresses and other items, was occupied by more than 10 farmers from Patiala district. It is located near the flyover undergoing construction.

As per a statement released by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, at 10.15 am, farmer Duggal Singh’s cylinder caught fire. “In this accident, the tent was burnt. Clothes kept inside the tent, five mobile phones, 20 mattresses, 20 chairs and the raw food ration was burnt to ashes,” it said.

The farmers were about to head to the stage at Singhu border and were making tea when the incident took place. Gursewak Singh (37), who was present there, said, “The smoke was so intense that we could not see or retrieve any of our possessions. We had to tear the tent from the back and escape.”

Injured farmer Rajwant Singh said, “I was making some tea when the cylinder leak happened. I have some burns on my arm and face.”

Fire tenders arrived and doused the blaze. Rajesh Kumar, senior fireman from the nearest fire station at Kundli, said, “We got a call of a fire at 10-10.15, and reached in a few minutes.”