Tensions run high in BJP meeting to decide MCD tickets, Central unit steps in; first candidate list out

The Central BJP has taken ticket distribution for the MCD elections into its own hands after intense arguments broke out between the 22-member state election committee members during a meeting on the issue.

The panel, headed by Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, comprises Union minister and Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, the other six Delhi MPs, Ramvir Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Pawan Sharma, Satish Upadhayay and others.

The meeting, held at Western Court in Central Delhi late Thursday night, saw a war of words between MPs, many of whom were in disagreement with state unit leaders over ticket distribution, sources said. Sources said East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had a disagreement with party leader Vijay Goel and state general secretary Kuljeet Chahal; West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma with Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma; MP Meenakshi Lekhi with former state president Satish Upadhayay; and MP Ramesh Bidhuri with leader of opposition Ramvir Bidhuri.

Sources also said Gambhir was also unhappy with MP Harsh Vardhan suggesting names of candidates from the East Delhi constituency, which Gambhir represents in Lok Sabha. “Even Hans Raj Hans, who is otherwise not active in Delhi, was dissatisfied as he wanted tickets for a set of leaders,” said a party leader.

“The MPs insisted they know who is working at the local level, who has worked all these years, while state unit leaders were pushing for another set of party workers whom they thought deserved tickets,” he said.

This led to a situation where tensions ran high and quarrels broke out, with the leaders eventually failing to reach a consensus. “The overall result was that the central leadership has taken things into its own hands,” he said.

BJP MP Bidhuri, when contacted, said, “The meeting lasted very long, till late night… We have given three names for each ward to the Central unit so the committee’s role is over.”

Advertisement

Another BJP leader said now Santhosh ji (BJP’s national general secretary, organisation, BL Santhosh) has taken matters into his hands and a meeting was held Friday. He will now be seeking suggestions from MPs or state unit leaders if he deems fit.

The party has also decided that BJP president J P Nadda, Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda, senior leader Alka Gurjar, general secretary organisation of Delhi Siddharthan and state president Adesh Gupta will be involved in ticket distribution.

Sources said a meeting was likely to happen on Saturday headed by Nadda, during which names would be finalised.

Advertisement

Later on Saturday, the Delhi BJP released its first list of 232 candidates, which includes 126 women as well as 9 former mayors, said the party in a statement. The rest will be announced later.

The names were announced after Nadda’s approval, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra. The party also gave a religious and caste break-up of its candidates. Malhotra said among the candidates are 23 Punjabis, 21 Vaishyas, 42 Brahmins, 34 Jats, 26 Purvanchalis, 22 Rajputs, 17 Gujjars, 13 Jatavs, 9 Balmikis, 9 Yadavs, a Sindhi and two from Uttarakhand. “The list also includes 7 Sikhs, 3 Muslims and one from the Jain community,” he said.

The list also includes names of 41 outgoing councillors. A total of 52 former councillors from the last 10 years have also been given tickets. Former mayors fielded include Raja Iqbal Singh, Avtar Singh, Neema Bhagat, Sunita Kangda among others.

The elections will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will take place on December 7.