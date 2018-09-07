Tension in Gurgaon colony over mosque loudspeaker volume

Members of the Muslim community met the deputy commissioner, Thursday Members of the Muslim community met the deputy commissioner, Thursday

A day after Gurgaon’s Sheetla Mata Colony saw tension over use of loudspeakers at a mosque in the area, representatives of the Muslim community Thursday met the deputy commissioner (DC) to discuss the matter.

“We have submitted a letter addressed to the divisional commissioner, and have been offered reassurance that action will be taken against anyone who indulges in such behaviour,” said Haji Shehzad Khan, chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch. “For the sake of brotherhood, officials have told us to lower the volume of the loudspeaker. We agreed.”

The DC did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

In its letter, the Muslim Ekta Manch alleged, “Two-three days ago, some anti-social elements came to the area and submitted a letter against us to the Commissioner of Police. The SHO of Sector 5 police station called both sides on September 5 and asked to keep the volume of the loudspeaker low.”

The community claimed the volume was reduced but some people belonging to Hindu outfits from outside the village were not “satisfied”. “They said they did not like the presence of a mosque in the locality, and that they would not allow us to pray there. They also indulged in sloganeering and threatened to kill us and burn our homes,” alleged Khan.

SHO Narender Kumar said, “A complaint was submitted, asking that the volume of the loudspeaker be lowered, which was done… Both parties intend to meet the DC.”

Representatives of the outfits said they could not meet the DC on Thursday as “he was busy with other meetings”. “Outfits had protested on Wednesday over use of loudspeakers for prayers at a three-storey house. A letter was also given to the SHO, calling for a ban on the use of mic and loudspeakers and on reading namaz at the house,” said Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

In April, six men had disrupted prayers in Sector 53. Following protests, namaz is being offered at designated spaces.

