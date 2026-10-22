Tennis courts, cricket academy, pools: Inside Noida Sports City revised plan

A six-court tennis centre, a cricket academy, swimming pools and an indoor arena for seven sports are part of the facilities planned under a revised layout for Noida’s long-stalled Sports City project in Sector 150.
The Noida Authority has approved a revised layout plan for Plot 2 in Sector 150, held by developer Lotus Greens, and informed the Supreme Court of the decision earlier this month.
Spread across Sectors 78, 79, 101, 150 and 152, Sports City was planned around a 70:30 land-use split: 70% of the allotted land was to be used for sports facilities, while the remaining 30% could be used for residential and commercial establishments.
The facilities
The revised layout plan submitted by Lotus Greens on January 2 this year, following which objections were invited, details several proposed sports facilities on the plot.
Tennis centre: With six courts spread across 4 acres, it can be used for championships and as practice courts. It also has seating for spectators.
Indoor multipurpose sports hall: Spanning 2.90 acres, it will accommodate facilities for gymnastics, table tennis, squash, badminton, basketball, volleyball and rock climbing, along with an information technology and media centre, officials said.
Cricket academy: To come up on 5.71-acres, it can accommodate around 60-70 players.
Swimming centre: It will be spread across 2.9 acres, with a running pool, practice pool and diving pool.
Golf course: An area spanning 45.8 acres and including a few acres of putting green is intended for a nine-hole course. It is to be constructed by Gaur builders.
Last month, three other developers submitted revised layout plans for their respective projects: Logix Infra Developers for Sector 150; 3C Green Developers for Sectors 78-79; and ATS Homes for Sector 152.
A project under scrutiny
The Sports City project dates back to 2004, when the Noida Authority decided to develop sports facilities of international standards in the city.
In 2014, the Authority invited applications for allotment of nearly 12 lakh square metres (120 hectares) of land in Sector 150 under a scheme to develop a Sports City, designated SC-02. The reserve price was Rs 18,865 per square metre.
The developer was supposed to create sports facilities over 70% of the entire land area, which would be non-transferable. To offset the cost of developing these facilities, the developer was allowed to build group housing on 29.5% of the land, and commercial establishments on the remaining 0.5%.
The project was awarded to a consortium led by real estate company Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd for more than Rs 2,300 crore. The sporting facilities at the plot were to be developed by December 2019 and the residential facilities by December 2021.
In 2021, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report criticised the Noida Authority over “lapses of probity, integrity and ethics” in the allotment of plots for housing projects, farmhouses and Sports City.
It stated that while the aim of the Sports City was to hold marquee sports events like the Asian Games, National Games and Commonwealth Games, the audit found that housing projects were given precedence over planned sports facilities.