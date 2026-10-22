Tennis courts, cricket academy, pools: Inside Noida Sports City revised plan

A six-court tennis centre, a cricket academy, swimming pools and an indoor arena for seven sports are part of the facilities planned under a revised layout for Noida’s long-stalled Sports City project in Sector 150.

The Noida Authority has approved a revised layout plan for Plot 2 in Sector 150, held by developer Lotus Greens, and informed the Supreme Court of the decision earlier this month.

Spread across Sectors 78, 79, 101, 150 and 152, Sports City was planned around a 70:30 land-use split: 70% of the allotted land was to be used for sports facilities, while the remaining 30% could be used for residential and commercial establishments.

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The facilities

The revised layout plan submitted by Lotus Greens on January 2 this year, following which objections were invited, details several proposed sports facilities on the plot.